Boycotting classes, nearly 500 students who belong to the government arts college in Mettupalayam staged a protest in front of the college on Monday, May 2, condemning poor basic facilities in the institute. Students raised slogans against the college principal for failing to ensure basic amenities. According to sources, police at the Karamadai police station came to the college and held talks with students.

The police assured that the college administration would provide basic facilities soon. Following this, students returned to their class after two hours of protests. A third-year class student, Rajesh (name changed) told TNIE, "Since college started functioning, students are facing a shortage in drinking water. As there is no drinking water facility here, we do not consume water. To purify the water — recently a purifying machine was installed at the college — but it is not functioning well. Despite taking this issue to the principal many times, she has not taken any steps."

A first-year girl student, on condition of anonymity said, "Toilets are not maintained well by the college administration. Students cannot use it because there is no proper water supply for the toilet. Girls avoid using toilets in college." Besides, students pointed out that adequate buses are not operated from the Mettupalayam bus stand to the college for them. When asked about these allegations, a top official of the college denied them and stated that the protests were actually because students were denied permission to dance in a college cultural event. The college official attested that all facilities are available in the college.