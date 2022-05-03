The Telangana High Court has now stepped into the soup created by Osmania University by denying President of the Indian National Congress (INC), Rahul Gandhi, permission to visit the campus.

Members of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Koturi Manavatha Roy, one of the applicants for Gandhi's meeting, have filed a petition in the high court seeking a direction to the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Dr D Ravinder Reddy, to accord permission to conduct face-to-face interactions with Rahul Gandhi so that he can meet the students and "unemployed youth" at the Tagore Auditorium on May 7, 2022.

The petitioners said that they had approached the VC on April 22 for permission, but the VC had neither granted permission nor responded to their request. The petitioners claim that the VC was acting under pressure from the ruling TRS government.

They also said that the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's visit was to motivate the students and "unemployed youth" in all aspects, and has no political motive, assuring the court of maintaining law and order.

The high court has ordered Osmania University to consider the students' petition. Earlier in the day, students from the NSUI were detained after they stormed the VC's chambers, demanding permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the campus.