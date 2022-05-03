The stand of the Centre and the city government, was sought by the Delhi High Court on Monday, May 2, pertaining to a uniform education system. This would mean having a common syllabus and curriculum in the mother tongue of students up to Class XII.



As per a report in PTI, responses of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) were also sought by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, who was heding a bench, while issuing notice on the petition by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhayay.



“The counter affidavit should reflect the policy that the respondent has adopted and proposes to adopt in light of the decision of the Supreme Court (on common syllabus),” said the bench, also comprising Justice Navin Chawla.



It was the claim of the petitioner that different syllabus and curriculum by CBSE, ISCE and other state boards is contrary to Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A of the Constitution and that Right to Education implies Right to Equal Education.



“Syllabus & curriculum is common for all entrance examinations viz JEE, BITSAT, NEET, MAT, NET, NDA, CU-CET, CLAT, AILET, SET, KVPY, NEST, PO, SCRA, NIFT, AIEED, NATA, CEPT etc. But syllabus and curriculum of CBSE, ICSE and State Board is totally different. Thus, students don't get equal opportunity in spirit of Articles 14-16,” the petition has said.



It was the submission of the plea that a common syllabus and curriculum in mother tongue will help achieve a common culture, remove disparity and discriminatory values along with enhancing virtues and improve quality of life and elevating thoughts which advance constitutional goal of equal society.



The petitioner has, however, alleged, that “School mafias don't want 'One Nation-One Education Board', coaching mafias don't want 'One Nation-One Syllabus' and book mafias don't want NCERT books in all schools”.



As rights of children cannot be restricted to just free and compulsary education, it must extend to equal and quality education as well, one which is without discrimination on social-economic background, a common syllabus and curriculum is essential, said the petitioner.



On August 30, the matter will be heard next.