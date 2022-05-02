With the latest update from the National Testing Agency (NTA) that the application period for NEET has been extended till May 15, 2022 from May 6, 2022; students demanding postponement of exams are hopeful that this extension can further lead to delay in exams. Although thousands of students are protesting and wishing for a change in the exam dates, there seems to be no clarity regarding what is happening. Many medical associations, politicians and common people are stepping forward in support of what students want by writing letters to the Ministries and urging the government to delay the exam. While writing a letter to the President and Prime Minister, the students mentioned that if the exam happens on May 21, then they are left with no choice but to surrender their degree to the Government of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



There are two sides to the protest — one section that is against the postponement and the other that is in support of it. While discussing this issue with the Ex-member of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), Dr Manish stated that "postponement will lead to many difficulties such as lack of manpower as final-year students will pass out of college once they finish their exams". And his solution to the problem? He believes that advancing the counselling dates will ease the issues related to postponement. Another point he highlighted was that "there are already six cases that are pending in the Supreme Court regarding this issue and the students are bound to go to the court after exams, which is of no use."



On the other hand, the President of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association), Dr Rohan Krishnan, who is in support of what students want, stated, "Improper management of government and lapses in medical council is the main reason for all the protests happening now." But what about the manpower issue that is likely to be caused due to the delay in exams, as pointed out by Dr Manish? "it could be solved by initiating a provision to issue an extension period to the outgoing final year batch," he countered. In contrast to the point of advancing counselling dates, he said, "It's too late to advance the counselling as it may start from May 5 and the Medical Council should have issued a deadline for counselling." He added, "This is the first time in history where the NEET exam is postponed not once or thrice but seven times, leaving students in confusion and dismay."



President of the Raipur Indian Medical Association, Vikas Kumar Agarwal, expressed his view in support of the postponement. He said, "Students who could not finish their internships should be considered to appear for the exam, if the exam is not postponed." He opined that, "COVID-19 led to many changes in many fields. As the students contributed as frontline warriors, their plight should be addressed in favour of their choice."



Similarly, a doctor from the Delhi Medical Association, Dr Ashwini Dalmiya, urged that "students should not face consequences for what is not their fault. Hence the exam should be postponed." Giving his opinion regarding the lack of manpower due to the delay, he said, "There is always a problem with manpower. But the situation of students who are preparing and waiting to appear for exams is higher compared to the issue of manpower. Many students from down south, especially Andhra, express their concerns and are preparing for NEET. But with no proper internships, they are unable to meet the eligibility criteria. The concerns of such students are very genuine and they should be considered. If the exam is not postponed, then the government should initiate a provision to exempt such students from appearing for the exam, otherwise one year of students will be wasted."



With hordes of controversies, discussions and fighting for medicos' future, there seems to be no certainty in their future. With the number of letters increasing, staying hopeful for what students want seems to be the only option left. Keeping this in mind, students are advised to continue studying, leaving any stone unturned, for the most important exam of their career.