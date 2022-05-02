The last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates can apply for NEET 2022 till May 15, according to the latest notification which was issued by the NTA, dated May 1, Sunday. Earlier, the deadline for application was on May 6.

The reason behind the extension of the date is that the Armed Forces Medical Colleges (AFMCs) have decided to use NEET for admission to BSc Nursing courses. Candidates can apply for the exam on neet.nta.nic.in.

The last date of receiving application form online is now May 15, 2022 (up to 9.00 p.m) and last date for payment of application fee online is May 15, 2022 (up to 11.50 pm).

The exam is scheduled for July 17.

“It has also been decided by the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services that the scores of NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of FEMALE Candidates Only for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course…In view of the above, the last date for receiving Online Applications for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for all the candidates has been extended,” reads the NTA notification.

NEET is a national level entrance exam which enables the aspirants to enroll in undergraduate medical and allied courses such as MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences and Veterinary courses.

For more details, one can visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. For clarification on NEET-UG 2022, candidates can call 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.