Students of IIT Kharagpur are simply not on board with offline exams. After protesting vehemently against the institute's decision to conduct exams offline, the students had been given the option to choose between online and offline test. A whopping 97.89 per cent of the students decided that they will write their exams online, according to a report by Telegraph India. This, despite the fact that a good majority of them happen to be on campus now.

The decision to let students choose between the mode of the exam was taken after the director of the institute, Dr VK Tewari, conducted an open house with about 8,000 students after the latter claimed that they were being "forced" to write offline exams.

However, professors at the institute seem to think that offline exams are a fair method of assessment and this split between the conduct of the exam would be disadvantageous to those students who chose to write physical exams. Also, given the paltry number of students (41) who will be sitting the offline exams, the teachers are now considering the possibility of conducting the exams online for everyone. The exams are scheduled to be held from April 7.