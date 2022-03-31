Jadavpur University is also playing host to the tussle between students and the administration over offline exams that is playing out in some varsities across the country. Earlier this week, students had gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das on the campus for ten hours. The students demanded that since classes were held online for the last two years, it would be only right to conduct the exams online as well.

Now, teachers have voiced their protest against the agitation of the students and have warned the university that if their demands are met, the teachers would boycott the examination process. The announcement was made by JU Teachers' Association (JUTA), which called the students' actions and demands "unjust". This sentiment was echoed by the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA).

"JUTA has taken a unanimous decision to not take part in the process if the final semester engineering examination is conducted in the online mode instead of the already adopted decision of the examination board to hold it offline on the campus this year as it will mean giving in to the unjust demand of a section of the pupils," JUTA General Secretary, Partha Pratim Roy told news agency PTI.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, has reassured the teachers that the decision of the board to conduct the exams offline will hold and not be reserved. "We will not give in to such demands of the students. I have told them categorically during the gherao that the examination will be held offline this time," he said.