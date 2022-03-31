A sensational paper leak in Uttar Pradesh has caused the Class XII English exam to be postponed in no less than 24 districts in the state. The Chief Minister has invoked the National Security Act and has entrusted the Special Task Force to investigate the matter. This means that anyone the police think might be involved in the case can be detained for months for questions.

The police in Ballia have detained 11 people in connection with the case for questioning. This number also includes teachers, said sources to news agency, PTI. Allegedly, the leaked paper was found on the mobile phones of some of the people detained. The District Inspector of Schools of Ballia, Brajesh Kumar Mishra, has been suspended.

The exam, which was to be held at 2.00 pm on Wednesday, March 30, was postponed after the police got wind of the leak yesterday morning. It will now be conducted on April 13 in the morning shift from 8.00 am to 11.15 am. The districts impacted by the leak and the subsequent rescheduling are Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli. A helpline is in place for students who might be experiencing difficulties due to this incident.