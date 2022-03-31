The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Class X result on its official website for results. The students can check their BSEB Class X scores at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The examinations for Class X in the state were conducted from February 17 to February 24. Close to 17 lakh students in the state had registered for the same. The answer key for the objective questions had been released earlier.

Here are the steps to check the results online:

1. Go to the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Select the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 link displayed on the homepage.

3. Enter the roll number and registration number.

4. Select submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Save a copy of the same for future reference.