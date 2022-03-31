The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the schedule for the beginning of admissions for the BEd programme for the January 2022 batch through entrance test. The candidates are required to register via the IGNOU webpage at ignou.ac.in.

The entrance test will be conducted across the country on May 8, Sunday. The online registration closes after April 17. According to a press release from IGNOU, a nodal regional centre-wise merit list will be prepared for finalising admissions to the merit-based programme.

Here are the steps to register:

1. Go to the official IGNOU webpage at ignou.ac.in

2. Search for the 'alerts' section and select the link for BEd registration

3. On the new page that appears, select the registration link and login

4. Enter the necessary personal, programme, qualification and correspondence details

5. Upload a scanned photograph and signature

6. Pay the application fee of Rs 1,000 and select 'submit' option

7. Save the filled in form for further reference

The criteria for eligibility towards the programme states that candidates need to have 50 per cent marks in their bachelor's and/or master's degree in Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce or Humanities. For Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology, a specialisation in Science and Math with 55 per cent marks is required.

Candidates should also be trained in-service teachers in elementary education and they must have completed a NCTE-recognised teacher education programme through face-to-face mode.

Reservation and relaxation of five per cent marks in minimum eligibility will be provided to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PWD/EWS candidates as per the rules of the Central government. Kashmiri migrants and war widow candidates will be provided as per University rules.