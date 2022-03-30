Against the 225 reported vacancies, as many as 194 candidates have been selected for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) engineering services exam (ESE) 2021, the final results of which were declared on Wednesday, March 30. All candidates who appeared for the interview round of ESE 2021 can check their results via the official website, upsc.gov.in.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Kartikay Kaushik has emerged at the top of the merit list followed by Radhe Shyam Tiwari at rank 2 while rank 3 has been secured by Devesh Kumar Dewangan. From the 194 candidates who have been selected, there are 77 candidates who have been recommended for civil engineering. For mechanical engineering, the number is 34 while for electrical engineering, and electronics and telecommunication engineering, the numbers are 54 and 29 respectively.

The candidature of as many as 29 recommended candidates has been kept provisional and is subject to verification of original documents. It is only up to July 27, 2022, that is for three months, that the provisionality of these candidates will remain valid. As far as the reserve list is concerned, there are 58 candidates.

The allocation of those candidates who have been selected to the various posts will be done as per their ranks and their preferences.