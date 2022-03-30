The Supreme Court saw NEET PG 2022 aspirants approaching it to seek an extension of the deadline for completion of internships for those whose internships had been delayed due to compulsory COVID duties. The current stipulated deadline is July 31, 2022.

The petition states that this will lead to the wastage of an entire academic year. The doctors have also contended that they were not informed by the National Board of Examination or the colleges that serving mandatory COVID service would lead to a delay in commencement of internships and that it could affect their registration process for NEET PG.

The plea goes on to record, "When the candidates made informal enquiries from the colleges regarding the internship extension date for next year and whether the same will affect the registration for NEET-PG 2022, they were given an oral assurance by the colleges that the same will not clash with registration requirement for NEET-PG 2022-23. However, the candidates were shocked to note that they will not be able to register for NEET-PG 2022-23 with the current deadline of 31.07.2022 as the internship deadline.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi will consider the case today, March 30.