The anxious period of waiting between the submission of the thesis and the conduct of the viva-voce for PhD students will now be occupied, and constructively so, according to the Banaras Hindu University. The central university has decided to implement a scheme titled 'Teach for BHU', where PhD scholars from the varsity will be taken on as teachers to provide them with some hands-on experience. "This is being done with the intention that students make the best use of the time they have after they submit their thesis till they get the degree," says BHU's Assistant PRO, Chander Shekhar Gwari.

The decision was taken by the governing body of BHU, which is an Institute of Eminence. A three-member committee led by Prof SK Singh, Faculty of Education, has been set up to iron out the details. Only a select few students who fulfil certain criteria will be selected for the scheme. These criteria will be centred around their academic record and overall performance, adds Chander Shekhar. The students who qualify will be provided with a fellowship of Rs 40,000 per month, in addition to a house rent allowance.

The experience of teaching in a central university and the additional incentive in the form of money have many students excited about the scheme, he said. The varsity's official notice read, "Engaging PhD students in teaching will help them acquire and demonstrate skills in leadership, people management and project management, which may otherwise be difficult to obtain. Students who have submitted or are expected to submit a thesis (within 6 years of the date of admission, not the registration date) will be eligible to apply for the scheme."

Elaborating on skill and experience provided as part of the scheme, the varsity said in an official notice, "Those selected for the fellowship will be involved in teaching (independent course/involvement in a laboratory classroom, etc) in the University, its associated colleges and schools including nearby underprivileged schools." This is being done in a bid to help the students contribute in the interest of the university and society as well, said the varsity.