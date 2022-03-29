The accused who was charged with creating the Sulli Deals app on GitHub, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was granted bail on the grounds of being a first-time offender and that prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well-being.

The bail was granted to the accused by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma of the Patiala House Court. The court said, "Merely because replies from different intermediaries and FSL are awaited, the same is not sufficient reason to deny bail to the accused as the accused is not in a position to influence FSL result or replies."

The court further added, "Accused is a first-time offender and a young person, as such prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well-being. Accused has roots in the society community and he is not a flight risk. The trial would take considerable time to save as such no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him detained any further."

The Delhi Police also informed that bail has been granted to 21-year-old Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged conspirator and creator of the Bulli Bai app on GitHub. The order copy of his bail is, however, awaited.