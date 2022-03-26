The three-day fest Osmania Taksh 2022 has had an "overwhelming" response, as stated by Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University. "It feels like Ugadi has come early to Osmania University," says the VC.

With its tagline 'Connect, reconnect and grow', Taksh began with an Open Day on Thursday, March 24, and every college had a different attraction to offer. A photo exhibition on rustic life by the Department of Journalism and Communication, including screening of movies on the university, a photo booth and a lot more was fun. The Arts College held a numismatics display by the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, while the Department of Psychology conducted personality assessments for visitors. Special mention to the Natural History Museum at the Department of Zoology, the Rock Museum at the Department of Geology and the extensive telescope collection at the Department of Astronomy.



The displays put up by the University College of Technology and its four departments, namely Chemical Engineering, Food Technology, Textile and Pharma, also received a good response. "Displays at Process Intensification Lab, new powder formulations of Food Technology department, mechanised drying for harvesting and other displays attracted many," says Prof Chintha Sailu from University College of Technology. He even mentioned that the VC asked the Textile department to come up with a design for a shawl-like garment that can be worn along with the convocation uniform. "It is conversations and ideas like these that are exchanged during such events," he says.

The second day was the alumni meet. "We hadn't tapped into the alumni for a long time. Many fruitful discussions ensued," says the VC. The alumni of mining engineers of OU even donated Rs 10 lakh towards repairs and renovation of the classrooms of mining engineering and seminar hall of the state university.

The fest came to a conclusion today, Saturday, March 26, with a cultural programme with Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee and MLA Goreti Venkanna. Over 5,000 were in attendance at Landscape Gardens on OU's campus. Eminent classical dancer Radha Mohan performed the opening act.