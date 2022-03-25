The Basic Education Department has dismissed two teachers in government-run primary schools in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly presenting fake educational documents to get the job. The department has initiated action to recover the salaries paid to them from the state's exchequer and register an FIR against them, PTI reported.

District Basic Education Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said on March 25 that the documents of assistant teachers Om Prakash Yadav, posted at Waradih Primary School in Siyar village, and Balkrishna Yadav, posted at Shaheed Primary School in Bairia area, have been found to be fake. He said that clarification had been sought from both the teachers but they did not give any answer.

After serving the final notice, the services of both have been terminated. Om Prakash Yadav was selected in the year 2008 and he took charge on July 31, 2011, the BSA said, adding that Balkrishna Yadav was working in the school since August 29, 2016. He said action has been taken to recover the salary payment made to both the teachers from the treasury and register an FIR.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the BSA has suspended Headmaster Sanjay Dheeraj of Composite School, Ballia, after insects were found in the mid-day meals cooked for students on March 21. An inquiry has also been ordered in this connection, the BSA added.