Telangana's Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 will be conducted on June 12, 2022. Aspirants can start registering for the exam from March 26 and the last date for registration is April 12, said the notification released by the School Education Department, Government of Telangana.

The two-phase test will be conducted in 33 districts. Paper I, which is the eligibility test for teachers of Classes I to V, will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon, and paper II, through which aspirants can qualify to teach Classes VI to VIII, will be conducted between 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The application forms will be available on the official website. Last year, the cut-off for TS TET stood at 60 per cent for the general category and at 55 per cent for reserved categories. Applicants can only be aged between 18 to 35 years. For Paper I, which tests teachers for primary school, the eligibility criteria is an intermediate qualification with at least 50 per cent. For paper II, the candidates will have to possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised institution with a minimum 50 per cent score.