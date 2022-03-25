What happened in Karnataka seems to have spread to some places, like Maharashtra. The principal of a law college in the state's Palghar district has resigned, alleging that she had been "harassed" by the management for a hijab soon after the situation over the headscarf erupted in wearing, a charge denied by the institution's administration.

In her resignation letter, Battull Hammid, who served as the principal of Viva College of Law in Virar, said that she was quitting the post as she was feeling uncomfortable and suffocated. Hammid said that wearing the hijab had never been an issue before, but it became a matter only after the row in Karnataka.

Hammid has alleged that college management had instructed the other staff members not to cooperate with her and even her personal assistant was not helping her with routine work. The college management, however, has dismissed the allegations, citing that several students from the Dawoodi Bohra community wore hijabs and they had never objected to the same.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, two teachers of a school in Bhiwandi in the neighbouring Thane district were stopped from coming to work in hijabs. However, the issue was resolved following the intervention of local leaders and elected representatives who spoke to the state education minister and senior police officials.