Admit cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) are now available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The exam, which serves as the entrance test for engineering colleges in the state, can be attempted in Bengali and English.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had earlier rescheduled the exam from April 23 to April 30. Between 80,000 to 1,00,000 engineering aspirants are expected to sit for the exam. The test is set to be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will see the students write the Mathematics papers, whereas their skills in Physics and Chemistry will be tested in the evening shift.

Follow these steps to download your WBJEE admit card:

1. Hop on to wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Find the link to the WBJEE 2022 Admit Card on the homepage.

3. Key in your login details.

4. Check the details on the admit card that appears on your screen.

5. Download the admit card.

6. Print a hard copy. You will be required to carry this to the exam centre.