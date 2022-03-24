In a fresh move, the University of Madras has announced that transgender students will be given one free seat in each affiliated college for undergraduate courses. The project is aimed at improving the livelihoods of the transgender community, News18 reported.

According to the varsity, the programme aims to encourage students from the transgender community to pursue higher education. This will come into effect from the academic year 2022-23. Meanwhile, Madras University is providing two free seats in each college affiliated to it for students who are from socially and economically backward classes.

Reportedly, the varsity has enrolled over 330 students from 130 families with poor economic backgrounds during the academic year 2021-22. Currently, transgenders have paved their way into metro management and in some private companies owing to their higher education.

According to the University's Vice-Chancellor, S Gowri, one seat will be allotted to transgender students in each of the 131 Arts and Science colleges. Speaking to IANS, Kalki Subramaniam, a writer and a painter who stood for transgender community rights, said, "This is a welcome move of Madras University. I'm happy that awareness is growing in the society regarding transgender community and our situation. Towards higher education, the Madras University has taken a timely right step."