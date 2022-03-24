Students of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore created a ruckus on not getting an opportunity to receive their degrees from Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel because of time constraints during the convocation ceremony on March 23, Wednesday, leading the latter to stay back and hand over the degrees.

As per news agency PTI, eyewitnesses said after the ruckus, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, changed his programme and handed over the degrees and medals to all eligible students. Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, who attended the ceremony, later told reporters, "There is a time limit in a programme of the Governor. The number of students who were supposed to get their degrees was on the higher side. "

Yadav added that it was on his request that Patel agreed to stay back for the programme beyond his original schedule and complete the degree and medal presentation formalities. An official of DAVV said that a total of 148 research scholars were supposed to be given PhD degrees and a total of 113 graduate and undergraduate students were to get gold medals for academic excellence.

The Governor had given 90 minutes for the convocation, during which, 50 PhD scholars and 50 meritorious students were supposed to get their degrees and medals, the official said. The rest were to get their degrees and medals from the Vice-Chancellor, he added. During the ruckus, a woman research scholar was spotted crying and saying she had come all the way from Mumbai to receive her degree from the Governor but was not called on the dais.