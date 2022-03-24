According to an official, the process of admission to four new medical colleges in Rajasthan is likely to begin from the new academic year. A meeting of the empowered committee of the Medical Education Department was held on Wednesday, March 23, under the leadership of Chief Secretary Usha Sharma.

Vaibhav Galriya, the Principal Secretary of the department, said efforts are underway to begin the process of admission to medical colleges in Ganganagar, Chittorgarh, Sirohi and Dholpur districts from the coming academic year.

These four colleges will have 100 seats each. Educational buildings, hostels for residents, nurses and interns, teachers' residences and sports ground are being constructed in the medical colleges, Galriya said in a statement to PTI.

He also said that most of the work has been completed and efforts are being made to get the remaining work done soon. At present, 15 government and eight private medical colleges are operating in the state. Meanwhile, 16 government medical colleges are in the construction phase. There are a total of 2,830 MBBS seats in state medical colleges.

Chief Secretary Sharma directed officials of the department concerned to complete all facilities and necessary work in the new medical colleges at the earliest.