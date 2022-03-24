The High School and Intermediate board exams for Classes X and XII respectively begin today, March 24, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, with almost 52 lakh students set to sit the exams in 8,373 centres in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the exams for 51,92,689 students, out of which, 27,81,654 students will write the Class X exam and 24,11,035 students will appear for the Intermediate second-year exams.

The exams are set to be conducted in two shifts. Class X exams will be conducted in the morning shift between 8 am to 11.15 am, followed by Class XII exams in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Students need to carry their admit cards that can be downloaded from the official website of the board. The exams will be conducted under strict COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures, informed the board officials. Exam halls will also be monitored by CCTV cameras to check for any malpractices.

For Class X exams, 15,53,198 boys and 12,28,456 girls are set to appear, whereas the aspirants for Intermediate second-year exams will be 13,24,200 boys and 10,86,835 girls. The exams are scheduled to conclude on April 12.