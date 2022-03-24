Dates for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) have been released by Anna University on its official website. The exam, that is conducted for admission into Engineering courses in institutes in the state, will be held on May 14 and 15.

While aspirants to MBA and MCA courses in the state will attempt the exam on May 14, the exam for Master's in Engineering, Architecture and Planning will be conducted on May 15. Registrations will begin soon and the students will be notified on the official website of Anna University.

Students can follow these simple steps to register for the exam.

1. Go to tancet.annauniv.edu, which is the official website of the TANCET.

2. Find the link to TANCET 2022 which will be available on the homepage of the website.

3. Enter the details asked in order to register.

4. Log in, and fill the application form.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Submit the application form.