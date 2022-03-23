Girls in Afghanistan will attend high school for the first time since the Taliban seized the country in August last year. High schools will reopen their doors for girls from today, Wednesday, March 23 after the terror outfit had closed a majority of girls' secondary schools after coming to power in Afghanistan.

Universities had reopened on February 26, 2022 with separate classrooms for boys and girls. However, the Taliban has banned women from a host of jobs, according to a report by ANI, and therefore, it remains to be seen how many women choose to return to classrooms.

"Critical period ahead for Afghanistan as school and colleges soon re-open after winter break. UNAMA (United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan) conducted a discussion on Higher Education yesterday with Mawlawi Abdul Baqi Haqqani. Importance of equal access to quality education for all and guarantees for academic freedom was stressed," the UN Mission in Afghanistan said in a tweet.

The move to reopen schools for both boys and girls was also welcomed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, March 18. The Taliban has allegedly been restricting freedom of movement for women, including restrictions on accessing healthcare unless escorted by an appropriate male guardian.