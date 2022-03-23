Karnataka's Davangere district has geared up to conduct SSLC examinations smoothly from next week. As many as 22,226 students will take the exam in the district. The education department has made all the preparations and has identified 116 exam centres. Attempts are being made to achieve 100 per cent results this time, and for this, the department has conducted many programmes and special classes from experts. The examination will be held from March 28 to April 11, 2022. Sources from the department said that due to COVID-19, the department had made changes in the question paper pattern last year and it only had multiple-choice questions. This led to 100 per cent results last year. But this year, the old pattern will be followed and the paper will include descriptive questions.

Of 22,226 students, 10,785 boys and 11,441 girl students are appearing for the examination in the district. There are 21,529 regular and 697 private students who are taking the examination across the six taluks of the district. Davangere deputy director of public instruction M Thippeswamy told TNIE that efforts have been made for the successful conduct of the examination and all arrangements have been made to ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed at the examination centres. The students have been given intense coaching for availing 100 per cent results. Special emphasis has been given to teaching Science, Mathematics and English subjects to students.

In the district of Chitradurga, 23,107 students will be writing the SSLC examinations at 98 examination centres. Among these, 95 are regular centres and 3 are private centres and examination personnel have been already appointed for the smooth conduct of the examination. The department has also set up 36 routes through which the answer sheets and question papers will be distributed on the examination day. The answer sheets and question papers have been stored in a strong room at district level and they will be supplied to the each examination centre on the day of examination, said DDPI K Ravishankar Reddy. ZP CEO Dr K Nandini Devi during the preliminary meeting of the SSLC examination directed the DDPI to conduct training should be conducted for the examination personnel and ensure that no lapses will take place. DDPI Reddy said that the training will be conducted on March 25 and all the basic amenities like desks, toilets, drinking facilities will be in place during the examination.