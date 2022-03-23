Dates for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) are in. The state's Education Minister P Sabitha Indira Reddy announced on Tuesday, March 22, that the exam will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20.

The entrance test for agriculture will be conducted on July 14 and 15, and the EAMCET exam for Engineering courses will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20. On the other hand, the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) will be conducted on July 13. The ECET exam is conducted for those students who have a three-year diploma or a BSc in Mathematics for entry into the second year of the four-year engineering degree.

With the TS Board of Intermediate announcing that the Plus-II exams will be conducted only on 70 per cent of the syllabus given the disruption caused to classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TS Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided that the EAMCET and ECET exams will also be conducted only on 70 per cent of the syllabus.

Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy also said that detailed notifications containing application fee and procedures will be announced by the convenors of the exam. For the TS EAMCET, A Govardhan is the convenor, and for the ECET exam, Prof K Vijaya Kumar has been appointed as the convenor.

TSCHE has also decided that there will be no weightage given to intermediate marks since exams were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BIE had conducted the delayed first year exams in September last year, only to find that more than 50 per cent of the students had failed. This had led to minimum pass marks being awarded to all students. Additionally, the eligibility criteria to write the EAMCET exam, which had been set at 45 per cent marks in the intermediate exams has now been relaxed to just a pass percentage.