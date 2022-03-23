The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) reasserted their demands for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers by the varsity during demonstrations outside the Academic Council meeting on Tuesday, March 22. DUTA has asked for a one-time absorption for all ad-hoc and temporary teachers into posts of professors across colleges and departments, according to a report by the PTI.

"Nearly 4,500 ad-hoc and temporary Assistant Professors of the University of Delhi working on ad-hoc/temporary basis against full-time, approved, sanctioned and substantive posts have been languishing from a long time in various colleges/departments amidst job and social insecurity," said DUTA in a statement. The teachers' association has also started an online petition demanding that the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who also happens to be the Chancellor of the varsity, look into the matter. DUTA has claimed that more than ten thousand teachers of the university have signed this petition. A copy of the same has also been sent to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Chairman of UGC M Jagadesh Kumar and Vice-Chancellor of DU Yogesh Singh.

DUTA says absorption of ad-hoc/temporary teachers will be a "step towards the restoration of equality, the dignity of teachers, gender equality and maintenance of the quality of higher education in the University of Delhi." Additionally, they have demanded the implementation of the ‘Record of Discussion’ of December 5, 2019, where the Ministry of Education and UGC sanctioned additional teaching positions to accommodate 25 per cent reservation for candidates from the Economically Weaker Sections. They have also criticised the university for attempting to fill in vacant positions for professors with ad-hoc lecturers.

DUTA Executive Member Dr Harinder Kumar Singh, in his address at the dharna, said that if a massive teachers' movement is created, it could lead to the absorption of the ad-hoc teachers through an Ordinance or a bill in the Parliament. Prof AK Bhagi, President, DUTA, urged the DU officials to intervene in the matter and demanded that their contention is represented before the University Grants Commission and the Indian government.