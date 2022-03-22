The revised timetable for ISC exam 2022 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). After the confirmation that Type 3 and Type 4 candidates can take the exam, the timetable was revised. The revised timetable is up on the official webpage of CISCE at cisce.org.

The dates of ISC exams needed to be changed after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the dates for the JEE Main 2022 examination which clashed with the ISC term 2 examination dates. The term 2 exams will be held from April 26 till June 8, 2022. The timing of the exam will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The first exam is scheduled to be English Paper 1 and Business Studies will be the final paper.

The board has also released the semester 2 exam date sheet. According to the new schedule, the exam will begin on April 26 and the final exam will be on June 13. The timing will be from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. An additional 10 minutes will be given to the students to read the question paper prior to the exam.

