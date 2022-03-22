Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022) score cards. The candidates who attempted the examination can check their scores on the official webpage of IIT Roorkee at jam.iitr.ac.in.

JAM 2022 was conducted on February 13, Sunday and the result was announced on March 17.

Here are the steps to check it online:

1. Visit the official website of IIT Roorkee: jam.iitr.ac.in.

2. Select "JAM 2022: Candidate Portal" on the homepage.

3. Enter your login ID and password and click submit.

4. Check the score card.

5. Download and save the same for further reference.

JAM is conducted to provide admissions to MSc (two-year), joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor’s Degree Programmes at IITs.