The Government of Karnataka will make sure that the over 700 medical students, who came back to the coastal state after being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, will be able to continue with their education in the 60 colleges that the state has. This is the information that Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar shared on Monday, March 21.

He did add that this does not mean that these students will be completely absorbed into the colleges of the state, but until a solution is arrived at, their learning and practice will continue. No additional fees will be charged for this, stated a report in PTI.

It was after a rendezvous with Ukraine-returned medical students at Vidhana Soudha that the minister shared this.

Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department, Director of Medical Education, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Registrar, Directors and deans of a few medical colleges have come together to form a high-level committee and it is this committee that will look into various factors concerning these students, including their academic future, and accordingly, will submit a report to the Government of Karnataka.

Once the report is in, based on it, the state government will request the Centre and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to take steps that will ensure that the student's future is secured, stated the minister's office, as per a press release.

"We are hopeful and praying that the war will come to an end soon. We have to see what developments will take place in Ukraine and make appropriate decisions based on the situation. We will also need to consider the mindset of students and take the best possible decision within the existing legal and regulatory framework," said the minister, as per a report in PTI.