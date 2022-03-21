The West Bengal School Education Department has prescribed a colour code for all government, government-aided and government-sponsored schools in the state. According to The Telegraph, the uniform for boys will consist of a white shirt and navy blue pants. On the other hand, girls will be required to adhere to white shirts and navy blue frocks. While these requirements are for students in primary school, those between Classes VI to VIII will be allowed to choose between a white kameez and navy blue salwar or vice versa. On the left-hand side of the shirt or the kameez will be a pocket that will feature the Biswa Bangla logo on it.

This order was issued by the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission, which is one of the wings of the state's School Education Department. These regulations will be effective from mid-April, said the department, according to the report in The Telegraph.

However, the Government School Teachers’ Association has voiced its concern against the move. They believe that there was no real need for the imposition of a colour code as now it'll become difficult to identify students and the schools they belong to, on the basis of their uniforms.