The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results are out as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the scorecard today, March 21. Candidates who attempted the test can check their scores on the GATE official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The scorecards can be accessed by the candidates through their enrollment ID or email address and password. The test was held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The tentative answer keys were put up on February 21 and the objections to it were accepted till February 25.

Here are the steps to check the scorecard online:

1. Go to the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

2. Select the login tab

3. Enter your ID and password to log in

4. The GATE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the copy for further reference