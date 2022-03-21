International educational institutions based out of Italy and France have come forward and shown interest in setting up institutes in India, the central government informed on Monday, March 21.

It was while giving a written response in Lok Sabha that Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, shared this information. The Ministry of External Affairs, said the minister of state, had informed that the French side has shown interest in setting up educational institutes for higher education courses in India, as per a report in PTI.

"Further, Istituto Marangoni (Italy) had expressed interest to establish a foreign, fully-independent Higher Education Institute of Fashion and Design in India," he said in the reply, as quoted in a report by PTI.

Campuses of international repute will help offer not just students of India, but also students from neighbouring countries, exposure to education that has quality and that touches global standards.

While the Union Budget 2022-23 was being announced, it was also shared that international educational institutions and varsities will be permitted at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-city (GIFT) located in Gandhinagar, to offer various courses like FinTech, Science, Technology, Math, Engineering and Financial Management free from domestic regulations, except to those by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). This will be done to ensure that high-end human resources in the realm of financial services and technology are available, the minister said.