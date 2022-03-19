Mangalore University (MU) has reduced the examination fee for all courses by Rs 50, effective from this semester onwards. This has been done to pass on the benefits of cost-cutting methods, due to the adoption of in-house software MULinx and Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS), the Times of India reported.

The fee for BA, BCom, BSW, BBM, BBA, BA (HRD) and other subjects without practicals was Rs 270. After the fee reduction, a candidate will pay Rs 220. The same is the case with other courses offered under MU.

“The decision was taken in a recent syndicate meeting and fee reduction is applicable from this examination which will start from April 6,” said Ramesh K, syndicate member, who proposed the agenda of a fee reduction. Explaining why the fee was reduced, Ramesh said earlier, MU had outsourced the examination process to private parties and they had to be paid for the service.

“MU adopted MULinx and will adopt UUCMS for the first semester, with the National Education Policy system. As a result, there is no financial burden involved. It saves a lot of money. We wanted to pass on this benefit to students. Therefore, the MU syndicate decided to reduce the exam fee by up to 20 per cent. With the reduction of fee, MU loses about Rs 2 crore for every semester, which is the same amount paid to private firms for conducting the examination process. It will benefit 1.5 lakh students every semester,” said Ramesh, adding there is no history of reducing examination fees in MU.

“Once in two or three years, the exam fee is hiked by 5 per cent to 10 per cent,” he said. MU Vice-Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya said the fee was reduced, not just because of the adaptation of in-house software, but there are other reasons too. Firstly, the MU exam fee is higher than any other state-run universities and secondly, this was also to reduce the burden on parents and students, who are already in financial distress due to the pandemic, he said.