Days after offline classes began, the Department of Dairy Science & Food Technology, Institute of Agriculture Sciences (IAS) at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) organised a seminar on March 8 that discussed application of Sattvik Certification in modern industries.

The department organised a seminar on Sattva - The Ultimate Pure: The Applications of Sattvik Certifications, in association with the Sattvik Council of India (SCI).

For the first part of the series of webinars held recently, Professor Dinesh Chandra Rai, Head of the Department, BHU, explained the importance of the Sattvik food certification.

Pratishtha Awasthi, Senior Research Analyst-Head India Division, spoke about the application of Sattvik Certification in modern industries. Explaining why a Vegetarian Assurance Certification is the need of the hour in the current day, especially due to the huge shift towards the vegan/vegetarian lifestyle, she spoke about how consumers still face a dilemma for the assurance. She also detailed the requirement of such certification in six major industries, including food, hospitality and textile.

A non-profit organisation, SCI is vegetarian food and lifestyle standard development organisation established with the objective to promote the certification of vegetarian food. It is an indigenous certification that has been developed and designed in India with an aim to regulate the vegetarian food and lifestyle chain.

Research Analyst, Training and Education at the SCI, Sukanya S Nair elaborated on the training and education portion, about SCI's various courses and their benefits.

Earlier, SCI conducted a Skill Enhancement and Entrepreneurship Development Programme in collaboration with IRCTC, via which, a student could gain an all-encompassing understanding of the Indian Railways and its mechanisms.

The Sattvik Council of India will create job opportunities for young talents and will work on the question of how to upskill today's youth to turn them into industry-ready professionals, the statement said.