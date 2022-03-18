Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, March 17, announced the revised timetable of Higher Secondary exams, which will begin on April 2, as scheduled earlier, but will end on April 27. There will be a 10-day gap to accommodate by-polls, public holidays and JEE (Mains). The revised Bengal JEE date is April 30.

Banerjee said the first and second language papers and vocational subject papers would be completed on April 2, 4 and 5, followed by the 10-day gap. The second leg of the exams will be held from April 16 with Math, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy and History, The Times of India reported.

"This problem would not have cropped up had the Asansol and Ballygunge polls been held with the elections in five states. I do not know why the Election Commission doesn't attach importance to local polls. Around 7.3 lakh students, 4 lakh girls and 3.3 lakh boys, will appear for HS (Class XII state board) exams at 6,729 centres. Our chief secretary had written to the EC, seeking to defer the polls. But they did not agree. The EC said they must complete the polls in six months. Then it should have been conducted earlier. But we are prepared. I apologise to the parents and urge the children to bear with it," Banerjee said and added, "At BJP's behest, polls are held one-by-one even at the inconvenience of students."

The Chief Minister pointed out that the students had been allowed a one-day break on April 21 to appear for the JEE (Mains). The exams begin on April 2, as was planned originally, but instead of concluding on April 26, they will end the exams a day later. The break in-between is to account for the April 12 elections, Poila Baisakh, Ambedkar Jayanti and Annapurna Puja. Also, there will be campaign during this period, the Chief Minister said. Banerjee added she did not think there would be any problems when it comes to the counting day on April 16 as "counting was held in one or two places, which could be shifted to larger stadiums in consultation with the EC".

This is the second time the HS timetable has been rescheduled. The earlier change was made because the dates were clashing with JEE. "Many HS examinees also appear for JEE. We must keep their interest in mind," Banerjee said, "I urge all parties not to inconvenience students on exam days. The papers will be from 10 am to 1 pm."