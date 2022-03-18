Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The exam was conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. Candidates can check the result via the official website — gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On February 22, GATE 2022 answer key and question papers were released on the official website at the GOAPS (GATE Online Application Processing System) candidate login as a PDF for all 29 subject papers. Candidates were given time from February 22 to 25, 2022 to challenge the answer key.

Here's how you can check the results

1) Visit the website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in

2) Click on the result link

3) Log-in using credentials

4) Scorecard will appear on the screen

5) Download and take a printout for further reference

IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 scorecard on March 21. The scorecard of GATE 2021 will be available for candidates to download on the official website. Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in central government, that is, senior field officer (Tele), senior research officer (Crypto) and senior research officer (S&T) in cabinet secretariat, Government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score.