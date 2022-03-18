Retired Supreme Court Judge and former Chairperson of the Law Commission of India, Dr Justice BS Chauhan has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Independent Grievance Redressal Board (IGRB) by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The IGRB has been formed as part of the Indian Edtech Consortium (IEC), which seeks to address the grievances pertaining to members of the IEC.

The grievance review board has experienced members like Aruna Sharma, a developmental economist and former Secretary, Steel and IT, Government of India, Raj Nayak, an expert in the Indian media and entertainment sector, Anand Sudarshan, former Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Manipal Global Education and Gopal Jain, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court of India. The EdTech industry on the IGRB will be represented by the Founder and CEO of Great Learning, Mohan Lakhamraju and President of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy at UpGrad, Dr Sanjay Kumar.

It was only in January this year that several leading EdTech companies came together to form the IEC, under the leadership of the IAMAI. This included BYJU's, UpGrad, Unacademy and Vedantu. The IEC members have committed to establishing a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism. The three areas of focus for the code of conduct are ethical sales practices, marketing communication and robust financing mechanisms. Grievances would be addressed first by the company itself at tier 1 and if the consumer's satisfaction is not ensured then the complaint may be escalated to the IGRB, which is tier 2.

The IAMAI said, "The formation of the IGRB is an important step towards protecting the interests of learners, as students, teachers, and parents are increasingly realising the benefits of online education."

