West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on March 16, dropped a hint towards rescheduling Higher Secondary Examinations in the state because of the by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly Constituency.



Exams for Class XII are scheduled to take place from April 2 to 26, while the by-polls will be held on April 12, and the votes will be counted on April 16. "Higher Secondary Examinations are approaching, but the by-election dates are coinciding with the exams. There may be a change in the dates of the examinations. Let me see, I will have a discussion on it," Banerjee was quoted by PTI.

Mamata hinted towards rescheduling the exam during an interaction with 391 students who have recently returned from Ukraine. Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released a revised date sheet for the Class XII Board exam in order to avoid a clash with JEE (Main) examinations.