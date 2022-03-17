Tamil Nadu was given the go-ahead by the Supreme Court to implement 50 per cent reservation for in-service doctors in super speciality courses in NEET-SS (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality) admission for the academic year 2021-22.

The interim order, which was passed two years ago to stop the implementation of reservation in SS seats, was vacated by a bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai. In the order given on March 16, the bench said that there was no case made out for continuing the interim protection granted in 2020, as per a Live Law report.

The bench pronounced, "We are of the view that no case is made out for continuing the interim protection which was granted for the academic year 2020-2021 by the interim order dated 27.11.2020. Thus, we reject the prayer in that regard. Needless to say, that the state of TN would be at the liberty to continue counselling for the academic year 2021-2022 by taking into consideration reservation provided by the state."