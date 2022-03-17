The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results of the Class XII Term-1 examination. Students will be able to access their results via the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

The exams were conducted in an offline mode from December 1 to December 22, 2021. The Board conducted exams on an OMR sheet for multiple-choice questions. Each question carried equal marks that aggregated to a total of 40 marks. Even though marks will be declared, CBSE announced that no student will fail or pass on the basis of Term-1 result. The final result will be declared after the second-term examination.

Term-2 examinations will be conducted in March-April 2022, in offline mode. The question paper for the second term will include questions from the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus (that has been uploaded on the CBSE website). It will not just include objective-type questions, but questions of different formats. The sample question papers for the second term are expected to be released soon.

Here's how you can check your results

1) Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

2) Click on the result link available on the homepage

3) Log in using your credentials

4) Results will appear on the screen. Take a printout of the scorecard for further reference