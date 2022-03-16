A day after schools and colleges in Karnataka's Udupi were closed down in light of the hijab verdict, they reopened today, on March 16. Meanwhile, Section 144 will remain in force in the area with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21.

The high court's verdict upheld that hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and effectively backed an educational institution's right to disallow it inside classrooms. Earlier on March 15, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District announced that, "all schools and colleges will be re-opened tomorrow in the Udupi district but the imposition of 144 section will continue with restrictions on processions, celebrations and protests till March 21," as per a report by ANI.

Ahead of the high court's verdict, the authorities had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. Notably, the Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in educational institutions and some of the petitioners have now taken their case to the Supreme Court.

The high court, while upholding the Karnataka government's order which directed strict enforcement of school and college uniform rules, had dismissed the petitions challenging the hijab ban, saying that they are without merit. In its order, the high court observed that the holy Quran does not mandate the wearing of the hijab and stated that it is a cultural practice and used as apparel for the purposes of social security.

