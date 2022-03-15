The ramifications of the hijab row in Karnataka and the following verdict — that barred Muslim students from wearing their hijab inside the classrooms of institutions run by the College Development Committee — are now visible in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh with yet another demand from students to not allow religious garment such as a burqa in their institute.

IANS reported that on March 15, the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Agra barred burqas on campus and ordered everyone to adhere to uniforms after a group of students created a ruckus when they were asked to remove their saffron scarves.

The students were wearing the scarves in protest against the burqa-clad female students on campus. Giving in to the demands of these students, the institute issued a notice directing all pupils to attend classes in the "prescribed dress code only, else their presence would not be marked for the day".

Nawab Singh, Principal of the institute, said there are prescribed rules on uniforms for students and everyone must adhere to them. There are about 1,500 students, including 200 girls, of which 20 are Muslims, who, up until now, were allowed to attend classes wearing their religious attire.

A senior faculty member, Harish Chandra, said, "On Monday, some students came to college sporting a 'gamcha' (scarf) around their neck. When they were asked to remove it, they demanded a ban on burqa-clad girl students on the campus." After an assurance that the dress code would be implemented, they removed their scarves, he added.

Earlier, a similar situation was created by those opposing the hijab in Karnataka. There are reports that suggest the hand of Hindu Jagarana Vedike in distributing saffron shawls to the students in Karnataka. The students later went on to ask for a ban on the hijab if they are not allowed to wear the shawls. The impact of the hijab row in Karnataka has been adverse on the education of young Muslim girls there.

According to data compiled by the Muslim Okkoota, a coalition of organisations representing the Muslim community in Karnataka's Udupi, a total of 230 Muslim girls from Udupi district are missing classes and examinations this month. More students in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada also find themselves in the same situation, The News Minute reported.

As of now, it is unclear if an external organisation had distributed saffron scarves to the students of Government ITI in Agra or if it was organic. However, Mohit Kumar, who joined the protest, said he had informed the Principal about the "violation of the dress code" earlier as well but no action was taken.

"When I came to the institute wearing a saffron scarf, teachers raised objections and asked me to remove it. But I told them to first stop students from wearing burqas on campus. They assured me that every student will follow the dress code," he said.