A teacher with a private coaching institute was arrested for allegedly helping his students cheat in a Class XII Board exam, a Mumbai police official said on March 14. Mukesh Yadav, who runs a coaching firm in Malad, had created a WhatsApp group, on which, a student allegedly sent photographs of the Chemistry question paper minutes after they got it in the exam hall, a Vile Parle police station official said.

"Based on the snaps of the paper, Yadav sent answers to the students in his WhatsApp group. A teacher found out the cheating process when the mobile phone of a girl from the group, who had come late to the exam hall, was checked. The teacher immediately alerted higher-ups who called police," the official said, as per a report by news agency PTI.

A probe zeroed in on Yadav, who was charged under IPC, Information Technology Act and Bombay University Act provisions, said the official. Three students have been questioned in the case so far, he added.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, the West Bengal government took the extreme step of cutting off internet services altogether in certain areas in order to prevent Class X students from cheating. The state officials told PTI that the internet services are put on hold in some areas only on the days of Class X state board exams, which started on March 7 and will end on March 16. This, the official told the news agency, is to prevent cheating.