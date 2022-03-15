Physical classes for final-year undergraduate students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) resumed on March 15, following a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus. It was only recently that in-person classes were resumed for 70 postgraduation courses.

JMI spokesperson Ahmed Azeem told PTI that in-person classes for final-year undergraduate courses have resumed and students are returning to the campus. "Today is the first day of the resumption of classes for final-year undergraduate students. The students have arrived in decent numbers. We are expecting the attendance to increase in the coming days, just like the postgraduation courses," Azeem said.

Following an improvement in the COVID situation, the JMI last month had issued a notification saying that the university will reopen in a phased manner. It had said that the in-person classes for the final-year PG students will resume from March 2 and in-person classes for final-year UG students will resume from mid-March.

Three dry canteens at the university were also opened on March 2 with the permission of the Registrar. The university has asked all its staff and students to strictly COVID-19 protocols. The university has mandated a negative RT-PCR report along with a valid ID card for those who wish to attend in-person classes.

Azeem said that ID cards and negative RT-PCR reports were thoroughly checked at the gates before allowing students into the campus. "We maintained proper social distancing and documents were checked properly," Azeem said. However, the hostels have not been reopened in the university so far.