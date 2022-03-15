Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, on March 15, assured Chief Minister MK Stalin that the Anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the State Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent.

Stalin called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and urged him to expeditiously send the Bill for Presidential assent to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, an official release said.

On February 8, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had re-adopted the Anti-NEET Bill and sent it forward to the Raj Bhavan. If and when this Bill becomes an Act, the students from Tamil Nadu would get admission to medical colleges in the state solely on the basis of their Class XII marks.

The previous Anti-NEET Bill, passed on September 13, 2021, by the DMK regime, was returned after 142 days by Governor Ravi. While returning the BIll, Ravi had said that it would undermine the interests of the students, especially those from rural and economically poor backgrounds. However, now that the state has passed the Bill twice, the Governor is mandated by law to clear it.