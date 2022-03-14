The National Testing Academy (NTA) has released a fresh list of dates for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main), 2022, which will now begin from April 21 and end on May 4. The decision was taken after a group of candidates requested the NTA to postpone Session 1 of the exam, which was scheduled to be conducted from April 16, since it was potentially clashing with the CBSE Board exams. The latter begins on April 26.

The JEE (Mains) 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages for aspirants of the Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology. The exams will be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4. More than 10 lakh students had applied for the exam last year for a total of 50,822 seats last year.

Students can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to register for the exam this year. The last date to register for the exam is March 31. While there is no age limit to apply for the exam, the candidates will have to keep in mind the age limit of the institutions they want to enrol in if they pass the exam.

In February 2021, as well, the CBSE Board exams had run into the JEE Mains and, at the time, the NTA had given the students the option to select their dates for the entrance test.

