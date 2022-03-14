Birla Global University (BGU), Bhubaneswar celebrated International Women’s Day at its Gothapatana campus.

Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Director, ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar graced the function as the chief guest and addressed the students and faculty members of the university on the theme, Gender Equality Today For A Sustainable Tomorrow. In her speech, she focused on the concept of equity along with equality and impressed upon the students the need for equity in our society. She urged the students to be proactive in understanding the needs of society and join hands to work for a more sustainable future.

In his address, Prof BK Das, Registrar, Birla Global University cited the example of Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Laurette and the professor-turned-banker of Bangladesh, as to how he started giving loans to poor women who were not getting any from banks due to lack of collateral. This resulted in the empowerment of poor women.



Dr Archana Choudhary, Associate Professor, Birla Global University welcomed the chief guest, registrar, deans of different schools, faculty members, students and everyone else in her welcome address.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof Lopamudra Nayak, Assistant Professor, Birla Global University. Apart from this, various programmes like awareness programmes on gender equality, nukkad natak, rangoli competition, HR club activities and debate competition on pink tax were also organised by the various schools on that day. NSS volunteers conveyed a silent message to the public with posters depicting the theme, Gender Equality Today For A Sustainable Tomorrow.