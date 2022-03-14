The deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round registration has been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). And now, as per the official notification which is up on the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in, the new date is March 16, 2022 as opposed to earlier, when both the registration and payment of NEET mop-up round was scheduled to close on March 14, 2022.

How does one register for NEET UG Counselling 2021:

1. Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

2. Click on 'UG Medical Counselling' option on the homepage

3. Once a new page pops up, scroll down to find 'Online Registration' option. Click on it

4. Select your counselling service, key in your NEET UG roll number, password and other credentials, as asked

5. Fill in more details, upload required documents, pay the application fee and submit

6. For future references, save the application form

Only after a few hours after the MCC added a few extra seats in the mop-up round of counselling for MBBS courses did this notification come out. As per a report in The Indian Express, the extra seats for MBBS courses were added in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Maharashtra; Pt Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada, Odisha and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Also, extra BDS seats were added at Government Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

MCC falls under the Directorate General of Health Services which is affiliated to the Government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It is to allot seats to candidates for medical courses like MBBS, BDS and others that MCC counselling is conducted.